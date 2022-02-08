KC Concepcion (left) and her mother, Sharon Cuneta. Photos from @kristinaconcepcion and @reallysharoncuneta on Instagram

MANILA -- KC Concepcion revealed that her love for design and interiors was largely inspired by her mother, Sharon Cuneta.

In her latest vlog, the actress and jewelry designer said it was the "Megastar" who introduced her to interior design and architecture, and greatly influenced her taste in home decorations.

"Siya rin naman ang nag-inspire sa akin na, kaya ako mahilig sa home interiors, architecture, everything that has to do with homes and design. Mom ko rin naman talaga ang nag-introduce sa akin sa mga 'yon," she said.

"Parang 'yung taste ko rin nakuha ko rin from my mom... So hindi lang sa entertainment kung 'di kahit sa house, sa mga decoration at sa mga design, Mommy ko talaga ang nag-influence sa akin na pumili ng mga magagandang bagay na may meaning," she added.

Concepcion was showing some of the items on display in her newly transformed home by interior designers Ivy and Cynthia Almario.

Just like her mom, she believes that home decorations are "not about the material things, but the stories behind them."

"It's about the travels you've been on, the things you've seen, the people you've met, the stories you have that will be told over and over again in your lives that make you who you are," Concepcion said.

"Iyon naman kasi talaga ang meaning ng gamit, hindi 'yung mismong gamit pero 'yung naaalala niyo and 'yung connections na nagagawa niyo with those things," she added.

One of the things Concepcion showed in her collection is a Martha Stewart home entertaining book given to her by Cuneta.

She said her mother is a huge fan of the American lifestyle guru. "Martha Stewart was my mom's absolute favorite when I was growing up. I'd always remember her when I see Martha Stewart," she said.

"Hopefully, one day, soon, I can prepare a nice lunch or a nice dinner for my mother and our nearest and dearest," she said.

