Regine Velasquez shares 3 makeup must-haves

MANILA -- For Regine Velasquez, who started doing her own makeup at the age of 12, these are three makeup products that every woman should have.

"Sa akin eyebrow, pangkilay. Eyebrow is very importat because kilay is life. Red lipstick, specifically red lipstick. Kasi kapag wala kang makeup pero naka-red lipstick ka, 'yung attention ng tao sa red lipstick. So kahit hindi ka naka-powder, red lipstick," Velasquez said on "Magandang Buhay" on Monday.

"Then yung rouge. Alam mo 'yung pangpula ng pisngi. Kasi 'yon akala mo pinupula lang cheeks mo but actually it does so much more than that. Kunwari ma-eyebag ka, ako kasi ma-eyebag ako at maitim ang eyebag ko, kapag nagre-red cheek ako nawawala ang eyebag. So three things kapag hindi ka naman talaga nagme-makeup -- eyebrow, red lipstick very important and then cheek tint. 'Yun lang panalo ka na roon," she added.

Velasquez talked about her love for makeup while applying makeup on Melai Cantiveros, one of the hosts of "Magandang Buhay."

"Yung iba nai-intimidate sa red lipstick. Feeling nila when they have dark skin eh hindi bagay ang red lipstick. On the contrary if you have darker skin, if you have olive skin ay bagay ang red lipstick," Velasquez clarified.

Velasquez is gearing up for her first major digital concert "Freedom" on Valentine's Day via KTX.ph.

