Nearly 5 years after Miss International win, Kylie Verzosa shifts focus to acting

MANILA -- It was back in October 2016 when Kylie Verzosa won the sixth Miss International crown for the Philippines.

Fast forward to 2021, she is determined to make her mark once again, this time as an actress.

In an interview with the local fashion website Preview, Verzosa acknowledged how her pageant win changed her life, but also saw the need to shift her focus.

"I don't think you can be a beauty queen forever," she said. "It got me to where I am now and I'm always going to be grateful for it. But I'm at this new stage of my life and I'm doing different things."

"I did the best I could talaga for Miss International, and for Philippine pageantry even," she added. "It's where I started. But now I would want them to see me as an actress more."

Three years into her showbiz career, Verzosa is set to play the titular character in the upcoming Filipino adaptation of the 1960s Korean film "The Housemaid."

She credits her boyfriend, actor Jake Cuenca, as her inspiration as she continues to work hard on her craft.

"I see how passionate he is about his craft and it just inspires me to want to do more or to want to learn more," she said.

Aside from acting, Verzosa is also busy with her online support group Mental Health Matters, which aims to provide a safe space for people who have depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses.

She has also ventured into vlogging, launching her first video on YouTube last week.

