Homegrown e-commerce site promises to carry only legitimate products

MANILA -- There's a new e-commerce platform in the Philippines, and it's 100% Filipino owned.

Launched last December, VeMoBro promises to carry only genuine and legitimate products by only allowing sellers with proper documents.

Engr. Vergil Bargola, VeMoBro's founder and CEO, said the process may take a bit longer but it ensures a safer experience for their users.

"We accept only legitimate merchants para maiwasan 'yung mga simple e-mail lang," he said in a recent virtual briefing with the media. "We have this onboarding process where a seller is advised to submit necessary documents which we verify and validate."

VeMoBro co-founder and COO Rain Ibajo agreed with Bargola, noting that one of the most common concerns of Filipino online shoppers last year were fake products.

"We wanted to help eradicate that kind of trouble when it comes to doing online business," she said. "We want to build a fair market for everyone to use, whether you're a merchant or a buyer."

VeMoBro offers an array of "new essentials" such as food and groceries, as well as home items, gadgets and accessories, and automotive products.

Like other e-commerce platforms, it offers payment options such as cash on delivery, online banking, and e-wallets such as GCash, GrabPay, Coins.ph, and Dragonpay.

"It's 100% Filipino made, from the management to the developers, etc.," said Ibajo, who also mentioned that VeMoBro has its own call center to address inquiries and other concerns from sellers and buyers.

"We are really proud to do this... and be at par with other platforms," she added. "We want to bring the platform globally... and local products outside the country through our platform."

And while they are a new player in the e-commerce landscape, Bargola stressed that they are not out to compete with "giants" such as Lazada and Shopee.

"We cannot go toe-to-toe with the giants... but we are addressing the concerns of the people," he said, placing focus on their efforts to sell only legitimate products.

"It is a business but at the same time with a heart for the people," he added.

VeMoBro is currently available through its own website and as an app on Google Play.

