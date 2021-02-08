Former beauty queen Eva Patalinjug introduces newborn son

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Eva Patalinjug happily announced that she is now a mother.

The country's 2018 representative in Miss Grand International introduced her newborn baby in an Instagram post over the weekend.

She said Fredrick Evan, who was born last February 4, is her son with her partner Francis Lim.

"Just when you think you know love, someone so little and precious comes along to remind you just how big love really is!" Patalinjug said.

"On the 4th of February 2021 at 8:01 p.m., we welcomed the best gift we ever had, weighing 8.7 lbs. Meet our bundle of joy, Fredrick Evan Lim!" she added.

Among those who congratulated Patalinjug on her new life milestone were her fellow beauty queens Jehza Huelar, Ganiel Krishnan, Samantha Bernardo, MJ Lastimosa, Aya Abesamis, Sharifa Akeel, Thia Thomalla, Mutya Datul, and Angelia Ong.

Aside from being a former Binibining Pilipinas Grand International titleholder, Patalinjug is also a registered nurse, law student, and model.

She bowed out early in Miss Grand International 2018, which was won by Paraguay's Clara Sosa.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International crown.

