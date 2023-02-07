Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio plan to expand cafe business

MANILA – Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are not just romantically involved but are also business partners

During their stint on “Magandang Buhay,” the two revealed that the uncertainty of the pandemic spurred them to go into business.

In 2022, Andalio and Alonte opened a cafe in Cavite and are now constructing the second branch in Biñan, Laguna.

“Nung lockdown, anytime pwede tayong mawalan ng work tapos 'yung income natin na-stuck lang. Hindi siya umaangat, pabawas nang pabawas lang. Ta's sabi namin, bakit hindi kaya tayo magnegosyo? So 'yun 'yung decision namin hanggang sa nag-start kaming mag-invest,” Alonte said.

They are also eyeing to open stores in schools and train stations.

Aside from the cafe, Andalio shared that they have acquired a property in Tagaytay which they plan to transform into an events place.

It was also during the health crisis when the Kapamilya stars decided to get a pet dog, which Alonte was afraid of before.

“Takot ako kasi hinahabol ako ng aso. 'Di naman ako nakakagat,” he clarified.

Andalio said they only started with one in 2021 and currently they have 18 dogs and two cats in their house.

Alonte added that it was because of their pets that they have survived depression.

Andalio and Alonte have been a couple for six years.

