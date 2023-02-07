

MANILA -- Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne helped choose this year's batch of Binibining Pilipinas candidates.

Also part of the judging panel during the screening were Miss International 2005 Lara Quigaman, Miss CosmoWorld 2022 Meiji Cruz, and reigning Bb. Pilipinas queens Nicole Borromeo, Gabrielle Basiano, Roberta Tamondong, Chelsea Fernandez, and Stacey Gabriel.

"I had the absolute pleasure of judging today's Bb. Pilipinas final screening!" Montagne said in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Congratulations to the new 40 candidates! I'm so excited to watch your journey unfold!" she added.

Montagne, who won the Bb. Pilipinas Globe crown in 2021, went on to give advice to the newly selected candidates.

She stressed the importance of using social media so people can get to know them better.

"My advice to our newly minted batch is to utilize your social media and to show us your charm, wit, and warmth!" she said. "Best of luck, ladies! I'm rooting for each and every one of you!"

Montagne scored a historic back-to-back pageant victory for the Philippines with Cindy Obenita in 2021.

They won the Miss Globe and Miss Intercontinental crowns, respectively, for two consecutive weekends.

