MANILA -- Former Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez has given birth to her second child with businessman Niño Barbers.

Rodriguez shared the good news to all her followers in a social media post on Monday as she shared photos of her baby girl.

"A week of her. Clara Amal Rodriguez Barbers, swam into our world on January 29, 2023 at 9:55PM," she captioned her Instagram post.

Rodriguez represented the Philippines in Miss World in 2018 and Miss Intercontinental in 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist also dabbled in showbiz, appearing in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

The beauty queen gave birth to her first child Robert Joaquin in August 2021.

