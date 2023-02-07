Home  >  Life

Ex-Miss World PH Katarina Rodriguez gives birth to second child

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2023 11:27 AM

MANILA -- Former Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez has given birth to her second child with businessman Niño Barbers.

Rodriguez shared the good news to all her followers in a social media post on Monday as she shared photos of her baby girl.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katarina (@katarinarodri)

"A week of her. Clara Amal Rodriguez Barbers, swam into our world on January 29, 2023 at 9:55PM," she captioned her Instagram post.

Rodriguez represented the Philippines in Miss World in 2018 and Miss Intercontinental in 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist also dabbled in showbiz, appearing in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. 

The beauty queen gave birth to her first child Robert Joaquin in August 2021.

