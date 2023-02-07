MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas has released the photos of the 40 official candidates for its 2023 pageant.

The lineup was expanded from the initial 35 delegates after a deliberation among the jurors led by former Bb. Pilipinas queens.

The new set of candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International and Miss Globe.

Details about the Bb. Pilipinas 2023 coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized.

Check out the photos of this year's Bb. Pilipinas candidates below:

