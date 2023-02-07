MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health, fitness, and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

MENTAL HEALTH SONG RELEASED

Telehealth service provider KonsultaMD recently launched the mental health song "I Want To Be Here," which aims to encourage the younger generation to speak up and seek help.

The track was performed by Kiana V. with Curtismith and Nix Damn P.

"I Want To Be Here" is now available on Spotify and YouTube. More details are available on the KonsultaMD app and social media pages.

MILK FOR 'GIFTED' KIDS

Promil aims to help raise "gifted" kids with its powdered milk drink products.

One of these is Promil Four, which has the NutriGift system with Milk Oligosaccharides (MOS+). This, with DHA and a proper diet, is said to help double up a child's brain development.

Another is Promil Gold Four with Alpha-Lipids, an ingredient that is said to help increase the brain's myelin production, known to help advance language development.

MILK FOR SENIORS

Birch Tree is offering a nutritional supplement drink that caters to the needs of senior citizens.

With the supervision of a doctor and a dietitian, Birch Tree Advance can serve as a meal replacement with protein that helps build muscle mass and 28 vitamins and minerals such as Iron, Zinc, Vitamin A, B6, B12, C, and D, Calcium, Magnesium, and Omega 3 to help boost immunity.

The product is available in supermarkets and drugstores nationwide, and online via Lazada and Shopee.

MILO ACTIVE PILIPINAS LAUNCHED

Handout

Milo hopes to encourage kids nationwide to live an active lifestyle amid the pandemic by giving them access to sports programs all year long.

The brand recently launched an initiative called Milo Active Pilipinas, which includes sports clinics for basketball, taekwondo, swimming, and tennis, among others; a national marathon event; a nationwide school tour that teaches students the basics of sports without disrupting their classes; a digital portal that includes online sports classes and video tutorials; and a grassroots basketball tournament.

More details are available on Milo's Facebook page.

MANAGING SMOKING CRAVINGS

Nicorette promises to help people break free from smoking this year by managing withdrawal symptoms.

The product is said to be medically proven to control smoking cravings in the first week of quitting smoking, and helps fight against withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, difficulty concentrating, depressed mood, insomnia, irritability, restlessness, and increased appetite.

Nicorette is available in supermarkets and drugstores nationwide, as well as at the official Johnson & Johnson store on Shopee and Lazada.

RETINOL TIPS BY KIEHL'S

Kiehl's has suggested ways to incorporate retinol into one's skincare routine. The skin care brand offers the Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Retinol Serum, which is applicable for both day and night use.

For a smoother transition to a skin care routine with retinol, Kiehl's recommended using the "sandwich method." It involves applying a generous amount of moisturizer, followed by retinol, then finished with another layer of moisturizer.

Those who prefer day use, meanwhile, are encouraged to finish their routine with a generous amount of SPF protection.

Kiehl's products are available on the brand's physical stores and official Lazada flagship store.