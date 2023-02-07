Catriona Gray denies she's now married to Sam Milby

MANILA – Beauty queen Catriona Gray admitted that she was surprised when she saw on social media last month that there were reports of her being married to actor Sam Milby.

“I was surprised to read about me getting married just when the 71st Miss Universe pageant was taking place,” Gray said, as quoted by Inquirer.

“I guess there will always be rumors, but what I was really happy to have had the chance to be part of the pageant — not as a contestant, a reigning queen or as someone who’s finally giving away her title — but as a backstage correspondent. It was a great experience. I was super happy that they considered me for that role,” she added.

Although the reports of her marriage to Milby are untrue, the former Miss Universe acknowledged that they have discussed the possibility of tying the knot.

“We’ve been together long enough that we definitely talk about it, so let’s see,” she said.

Gray recently hinted about being "at her happiest" during a picnic with Milby in Western Australia, sparking speculations that they took their relationship up a notch.

Her post was filled with comments from her fans and followers, asking if she is either engaged or already married.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

The two have since been mixing work and play, traveling for performances and television appearances.