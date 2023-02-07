Kristine Lim. Handout

MANILA -- Missionary visual artist and Philippine Navy reservist Kristine Lim recently led the celebration of National Arts Month.

She launched her solo show at the Manila Clock Tower Museum as part of the "Kuwento ng Alon" international exhibit tour, where she interprets the songs of composer Jonathan Manalo. The said exhibit is set to make stops in Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, China, UK, France, USA, Canada, and Dubai.

A simultaneous art installation was also held for "Kuwento ng Alon" at Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila.

Apart from the two exhibits, Lim also co-curated a group show at Art Lounge Manila with the latter's managing director, Cindel Tiausas.

"Hindi Mabigkas na mga Sanaysay" showcased the works of Lim, Christian Mirang, Diego, Inka Madera, Rodel Buban, Randie Tojos, Sherwin Tan, Shun Ablazo II, and Sim Tolentino.