Alodia Gosiengfiao shows the results of her liposuction. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Alodia Gosiengfiao recently underwent liposuction, saying she wants to look better in front of the camera when wearing different costumes.

In a vlog released by Belo Medical Group, the cosplayer and streamer admitted she has been turning to corsets to bring back her hourglass figure.

"Recently I've been wearing a lot of corsets for my costumes, ganyan... so we have this nice hourglass shape," she said. "Before I can do spandex, mga latex, ganyan, okay lang. My silhouette was okay."

"But now siyempre I try to compensate, try to make it better through other ways."

Gosiengfiao's procedure involved liposuction on her upper abdomen, lower abdomen, and waist, and a fat transfer to her hips.

"Mas masakit pa 'yung nagpa-laser ako ng mata. Ngayon parang puwede na akong mag-stream," she said in jest.

The vlog then showed Gosiengfiao returning to the clinic two months later, with visible results of the liposuction.

"Look at that, it's gone. I don't have a puson anymore," she said. "Before kasi I have a puson, like you can grab it. Even if I exercise, hindi siya nawawala... But now it's gone," she said.

The cosplayer also happily shared that she now has a smaller waist. "From 27 to 24... Parang 10 years ago pa 'yon nangyari."

"I don't have to wear a corset anymore. Kasi before natatago ko lang with a corset," she added.

Related video: