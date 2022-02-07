MANILA -- Scarlet Snow Belo shared her interesting insights about leadership in an interview with a local fashion magazine.

Speaking with Mega, which has featured her as one of its cover girls for February 2022, the six-year-old social media darling believes that anyone can be a good leader as long as she or he has "a good heart."

"You can be young; you could be old; you could be tall or small, or round or tiny, or a man or a woman, or rich or poor. Whatever you are or look like, if you are kind and honest and humble, you can be a leader. What's important is that you have a good heart. You have to love God and love other people," she said.

According to the daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, other traits of a good leader include "honest and humble," and "not greedy."

She said they "should always know the right things to do, then teach us the right [thing] to do, then be an example to us."

"They should protect our forests and our oceans. They shouldn't be greedy, and they should put greedy people who disobey rules in jail so that they will learn a lesson," she said.

"They should also be honest and humble, not like Anansi, the spider. Do you know him? He was a spider who was proud of his sneaky ways and wanted all animals to talk about him. Leaders shouldn't be like Anansi, the spider," she added.

When asked about what children and adults can do in selecting leaders, Belo stressed the importance of taking a look at their actions instead of their words.

"You can choose a good leader by their actions because, you know, actions speak louder than words. Someone can say, 'I’m good, so you should choose me,' but when you look at their actions, they’re not really good. Or they're good but only good in doing bad things," she said.

The six-year-old went on: "That’s why me, I will investigate. Voting doesn't happen in one day. It happens on many days because we need to investigate. If they're bad, don't vote for them. If they're good, then definitely vote for them. If there are no good candidates, then whoever wins, we should help them to be good."

Belo's Instagram page, which gives a glimpse of her personal life and her passion for the environment, boasts of a whopping 5 million followers. The account is managed by her parents.

Asked for a message for fellow kids who look up to her, she replied: "This is a hard one. First I want to say 'thank you,' and also I want to tell them to always love the Philippines and take care of the Philippines."

"I know we’re still small but we can show we love our country by, for example, always putting trash in the trash can. Oh, and also I want to tell them to always, always obey their parents and pray for them like they pray for us," she said.

Related video: