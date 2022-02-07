MANILA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many Filipinos live, including what they look for in a partner, according to a dating app.

In a statement, Bumble said 68% of its users in the Philippines are ready to reset their dating journey this 2022.

Sixty-seven percent (67%) said the global health crisis has drastically changed what they are looking for in a relationship, with 75% of users wanting to have a partner who is "emotionally available."

"The last two years have given people an enormous amount of time and space for self-reflection, and have been all about change and discovery. [The year] 2022 is going to be the year that we put this all into action, with the knowledge that we are able to date on our own time and at our own pace," said Lucille McCart, APAC communications director at Bumble.

Other findings include:

- Forty-three percent (43%) of Bumble users in the Philippines describe their approach to dating this 2022 as "exploratory," with 46% using the word "adventurous"

- Seventy-nine percent (79%) said they are more open to public displays of affection post-pandemic

- Thirty-two percent (32%) said they are taking their time to know their dates, using video calls and chats before taking things to the next level

- Seventy-eight percent (78%) have picked up new hobbies and skills, with 63% planning their dates around their new activities

- Fifty-nine percent (59%) are more open to dating someone living in another town or city

According to Bumble, more Filipinos have become open to online dating since the pandemic, with 42% of users expressing optimism about romance in 2022.