Rachel Peters reveals gender of second baby

MANILA -- Rachel Peters turned to social media anew to reveal the gender of her baby two weeks since she announced that she and Migz Villafuerte are expecting their second child together.

On Instagram, Peters shared a clip of Villafuerte getting ready to a big balloon to see if it contains blue or pink confetti.

“I love Mondays and knowing it's the start of a fresh week, so wanted to spread positive vibes and share our happy news,” she captioned her post.

Apparently, the couple are having a baby boy much to their delight.

“A dream come true,” Peters said while Villafuerte can be seen jumping up and down in the video.

Peters and Villafuerte married in a civil ceremony held at the Supreme Court last July, which also coincided with their seventh anniversary as a couple.

The former beauty queen gave birth to her eldest Kaia in October 2021.

Peters rose to fame when she represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.