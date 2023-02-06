Marlo Mortel and Majoy Apostol during the launch of their new educational series 'ILY 1000: Batang #Laking1000' for Knowledge Channel at the National Nutrition Council in Taguig City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Marlo Mortel will be leading the latest educational series of Knowledge Channel that is set to premiere next week.

Mortel joins Majoy Apostol in "ILY 1000: Batang #Laking1000," which is about taking care of their kids on their first 1,000 days even during their pregnancy.

The series is presented together with the National Nutrition Council (NNC).

"Baka dapat simula pa lang ay tingnan na ang nutrisyon ng ating mga nanay na buntis sa ating mga bata. During the first 1,000 days ay tingnan na, tulungan na para sila ay lumaki na kumpleto, buo 'yung nutrisyong kinakain nila para pagkakataon sila sa mga experiences na ibibigay natin na makapag-adjust, matuto," Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. director for operations Edric Calma told reporters in a press conference.

"So, importante 'yung nutrisyon na nakadikit palagi sa edukasyon. Ito po 'yung gusto natin -- na lumaki ang mga bata natin na holistically developed Filipinos for the 21st century at hindi po mawawala 'yung nutrisyon. Kahit po kami sa Knowledge channel binibigyan naming importasya 'to," he added.

Mortel and Apostol said they learned a lot about taking care of kids while filming the 16-episode series.

"It's very important na mapanood 'to ng mga manonood kasi kahit kami nung sinu-shoot namin 'to ganoon pala, habang buntis pa lang dapat ginagawa mo na 'to, nagte-take ka na ng ganitong vitamins, proper care sa wife ... it's not just entertaining but also fun," Mortel said.

"Na-realize ko rin po pala na mayroon din po palang proper way, hindi lang 'yung alam ko, na mayroon pang mas magandang gawin," Apostol added.

"ILY 1000: Batang #Laking1000" will air starting February 14 at 4 p.m. on Knowledge Channel and Facebook pages of NNC Official, Knowledge Channel, and First 1000 Days PH. Replays will be aired every Thursday and Saturday on Knowledge Channel.

