Food shorts: Healthy food for kids, chocolate collabs and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

YAYA LOLA’S PACKS FOR YOUNG PICKY EATERS

Yaya Lola's ready-to-cook food items. Handout

This Laguna-based food business remembers the family’s yaya of 57 years who kept the kids, especially the picky eaters, well fed with her cooking. Being a mom herself, the founder of Yaya Lola packages healthy ingredients with minimal chemicals in food items that are attractive to kids, often hiding them in spreads and nuggets.

Of note are the hidden veggie spreads, organic chicken nuggets, grass-fed beef meatballs and burger patties, and veggie croquettes and nuggets. Yaya Lola even has gluten-free food items like pizza minis, tocino, and burger bites.

Check out their complete menu by looking then up on Instagram or on Facebook. To order their products, send a message on their IG account.

AURO CHOCOLATES x MACAO MILK TEA COLLAB

Macao Imperial Tea gives chocoholics a taste of the dark side with its Auro Series, premium drinks made with award-winning tree-to-bar Auro dark chocolate.

Choose from Auro Hot Dark Chocolate, Auro Iced Dark Chocolate, and Cream Cheese Auro Dark Chocolate for a decadent sip of chocolate as only Macao Imperial Tea can make.

Prices start at P180 for the Auro Hot and Iced Dark Chocolate, and P190 for the Cream Cheese Auro Dark Chocolate.

Available at all Macao Imperial Tea branches starting February 3.

OH MY GREEK! BREAKFAST AND COCKTAILS

Oh My Greek breakfast tapas and cocktails. Handout

Upstart Greek Restaurant Oh My Greek! complements its best-selling gyros, loukomades, and Turkish coffee with new breakfast and kokteil offerings.

Start your day with their breakfast entrees – Tomato and Egg Skillet, Yogurt Granola, Hot Iron Waffles or the Smashed Avocado on Sourdough Toast.

Come back much later and unwind with their new kokteils – Red Sangria, Cinnamon Whiskey, Tequila Espresso Martini, Vodka Lychee Martini, Pomegranate Margarita, and the Mixed Berries Mojito.

Oh My Greek! pranches can be found in Salcedo Village, Greenhills Promenade parking building, BGC High Street South, SM City North Edsa, and SM City Grand Central. These are available for delivery from third-party delivery apps and messaging Oh My Greek! on Facebook or IG.

CHEESE FONDUE KIT BY EVERYTHING BUT CHEESE

Everything But Cheese fondue kit. Handout

Give your meetings and reunions a cheesy spin with the Cheese Fondue kit by Everything But Cheese.

Each box comes with french fries, onion rings, flour nachos, and buffalo or teriyaki chicken poppers with your choice of cheese sauce -- Spicy Pimiento and Pepper Jack, White Cheese Sauce with Cream Cheese, and Classic 3-Cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan) -- in a bread bowl. Very convenient to heat in an air fryer or an oven toaster for gooey melted cheese in a near instant.

Each Cheese Fondue kit costs P399 and are available at all Everything But Cheese branches or for delivery here.

TRUE CHOCOLATE x CACAO CULTURE CHOCOLATE TASTING SESSION

Treena Tecson of True Chocolate PH treats chocoholics to an exploration of Philippine chocolates in this collaboration with Served Manila and Cacao Culture.

Tecson, who is a certified Level 1 & 2 chocolate taster, will talk about Philippine craft chocolate and will lead the appreciation session with a tasting kit composed of six samples of white, milk, and dark chocolate from the country’s best artisans and other goodies.

Cacao Culture will be on hand to discuss chocolate farming, and mixologist Lennon Aguilar will mix up some chocolate cocktails to try at home.

The session will be held on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. A slot costs P2,355 with an early bird rate of P2,100, that includes access to the Zoom session and the tasting kit.

Please visit here for more information and to book a slot.

CHINESE CROISSANT CROSSOVERS FROM THE CROISSANT LADY

Donatella Chua's Croimplings are probably what would come out of a kitchen shared by a French patisserie and a Chinese tea house.

Known for her rich buttery croissants, Donatella Chua uses these as a sort of "dimsum shell" and stuffs her savory Croimplings (or croissant dumplings) with Spanish chorizo and cheese, or a version of hakaw with shrimp inside. Also available is the much bigger 70g CroiBao that's as big as a siopao.

These are available as boxes of 6 (Croimplings for P420, CroBaos for P860) and boxes of 12 (P860 for the Croimplings, P1680 for the CroiBao). There are also hints of special Valentine's versions of the Croimpling and the CroiBao coming out soon. For more information and ordering information, please visit The Croissant Lady on Instagram.

ROBERT BURNS DAY WITH FABLE WHISKY

Join Liquor.PH in a belated Robert Burns Day dinner celebrating the Scottish poet's culture, food, and, of course, whisky. This is celebration of Scottish culture and poetry is normally held on the poet's birthday, January 25. However, this dinner had to be moved because of Alert Level 3 precautions.

This also marks the entry of Fable Whisky, a new Scottish independent bottler, into the local market. Joining the dinner from the United Kingdom are Fable Whisky's international sales manager Kevin Griffin, and renowned whisky author Dominic Roskow, who will talk about the independent bottler and will lead guests in tasting samples of their Clanyard Bay, Folk, Moon, Bay and Hound whiskies. The whiskies will be accompanied by Scottish-English entrees by chef Edward Bugia and his culinary team.

This hybrid event will be held on Feb. 12 at with only 10 seats available at the in-person event at the Astbury in Poblacion, and 20 slots for the home kit of food and samplers, and Zoom access to the masterclass.

Please check out the event page here for more information and to reserve a slot.