What Catriona Gray appreciates most about boyfriend Sam Milby

MANILA – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray admitted that her heart is happy because of her boyfriend, actor-singer Sam Milby.

Speaking on TeleRadyo's morning show "Sakto" on Friday, Gray shared the qualities that she appreciates about Milby.

"He's a very good listener, I really appreciate that. And he really goes out of his way to make time for me because we are both busy naman. So I really appreciate the small things talaga that he really shows that he's thinking of me and he makes time for me," Gray said.

"And also he has a great relationship with my parents which is really fulfilling thing for me rin," the beauty queen added.

Gray also praised Milby for making an effort to know her parents.

"When I usually call them when we were sa States, we will all talk together. So it's really nice to see them have that friendship already with my parents because that means a lot to me and I know that Sam knows that. So it's just nice to see him make the effort. Hopefully naman I am able to go on a trip and and hopefully bring Sam to see my family, next time sana,"she said.

Gray admitted that she really wanted to see her family but it's not possible now because of the pandemic.

"Alam mo iba talaga sa panahon na ito. I really want to see them but it's not possible at this time. So it's been hard. I am an only child din so my parents are constantly looking for me especially my dad medyo matanda na siya," Gray said.

Milby and Gray went public with their relationship in May 2020, more than a year after they were first linked romantically in December 2018.

Last July, Gray and Milby released their music collaboration.

In "Sakto," Gray opened up about spending the Christmas holidays with Millby in the United States.

"I had the opportunity to spend Christmas sa US kasama ng boyfriend ko as family which was really nice. It was my first time to spend Christmas away from my family, so it was nice to feel that I was with my family pa rin," Gray said.

