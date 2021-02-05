New eats: Ryza Cenon's Midnight Cafe offers sweet baked treats

Photos from @iamryzacenon on Instagram

MANILA -- Ryza Cenon has ventured into the food business, using her baking skills to earn extra income as she embraces her new life as a mom.

The actress recently took to Instagram to announce that she has started Midnight Cafe, with the name inspired by her son Night.

The shop accepts online orders for chocolate chip cookies, brownies with cream cheese drizzle, and whoopie pie cookies in different flavors.

The products are sold in boxes of 12 or 24, with prices ranging from P275 (a box of 12 bite-size chocolate chip cookies) to P1,710 (a box of 24 regular-sized matcha or red velvet whoopie pie cookies).

According to Cenon, the idea to start Midnight Cafe started while she was thinking of alternative ways to earn while taking a break from showbiz.

"Tuwing gabi kapag binabantayan ko si Night... pumapasok sa isip ko na need ko na mag-work. Pero siyempre mahirap para sa 'kin dahil hindi ko kayang iwan muna si Night, hindi rin safe sa kanya na dalhin ko siya [sa trabaho]," Cenon said in an Instagram post.

"So nag-iisip ako kung ano pa dapat gawin para may pandagdag sa income ko. So tinitigan ko si Night tapos biglang tumunog tiyan ko. Pumasok sa 'kin midnight snack," she continued. "Kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko... Marunong naman akong mag-bake saka luto, bakit di kaya ako magbenta? Naging inspirasyon ko si Night."

Cenon said she realized first-hand that a mother will do everything to ensure that her child's needs are taken care of.

She also expressed happiness that her partner, cinematographer Miguel Cruz, is supportive of her idea.

