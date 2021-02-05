Home  >  Life

New eats: Moment Group introduces delivery-only fried chicken concept

Posted at Feb 05 2021 04:38 PM

MANILA -- The Moment Group -- the same team behind brands such as 8 Cuts, Manam, and Ooma -- has launched a delivery-only concept that focuses on fried chicken. 

Called Cuckoo, the new brand offers different ways to enjoy fried chicken -- from wings, strips, and sandwiches to "butt bombs," or deep-fried chicken butts.

It also has bundles that combine fried chicken with side dishes such as rice, fries, and macaroni and cheese, as well as beverages.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Currently, Cuckoo serves areas in Makati, Taguig, Ortigas, and Alabang.

Its fried chicken offerings can be ordered via the delivery website Moment Food, along with best-sellers from other The Moment Group brands such as Din Tai Fung and Mo' Cookies.

Aside from a food delivery service, The Moment Group also has its own catering arm, which was launched shortly before the coronavirus-induced lockdown. 

