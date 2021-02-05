Michelle Dee completes entrepreneurship course at Harvard Business School Online

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee did not let the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of her personal growth as she completed an entrepreneurship course at Harvard Business School Online.

The model and actress recently showed her Entrepreneurship Essentials certificate on Instagram, saying "nothing beats the satisfaction of finishing something you challenged yourself to do."

"When you obsess over your own personal growth, you push yourself to keep learning new things, and that's how I ended up getting this," she said.

"I remember crunching deadlines cause I was still in lockdown taping but here we are!" she added.

Dee followed in the footsteps of her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, when she joined Miss World back in 2019.

She finished in the Top 12 in the competition, which was won by Jamaica's Toni-Anne Singh.

Only actress-model Megan Young has so far won the Miss World crown for the Philippines. She competed in 2013, and has since been a co-host in the pageant.

Related video: