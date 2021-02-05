‘Isusuot ‘to ng mga Kardashian!’ Vice Ganda eyes going international with own fashion label

Vice Ganda poses for a photo at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — No age nor pandemic is stopping Vice Ganda from aiming for “amazing dreams,” as he revealed plans to establish an international fashion label, with no less than Hollywood’s Kardashians as among his target clientele.

The comedy superstar has, in fact, already formed a group that would help realize his vision, he said during a recent virtual conference for his noontime program “It’s Showtime.”

“Ipi-penetrate ko ang international scene, pero hindi sa performing. Bigla ko gustong maging designer,” he said candidly, on the topic of Filipino talent being seen globally.

Vice Ganda, whose diverse fashion ranges from hip streetwear labels to avant-garde creations, shared that an introspective night in January led to this epiphany.

“Kinabukasan, nakipag-meeting agad ako, gumawa ako ng team. Gusto kong mag-start ng sarili kong label. Gusto kong ma-penetrate ang international scene,” he said.

One of his strengths that he can capitalize on, Vice Ganda said, is his wide following on social media.

“Since online na naman ang labanan, equal footing for everyone online. Parang kaya ko naman lumaban sa online world, kasi ang laki naman ng following ko. Parang kaya ko ‘yon,” he said.

A testament to his massive online reach is his inclusion in Forbes Asia’s top 100 digital stars in 2020, alongside fellow ABS-CBN personalities Angel Locsin, Kathryn Bernardo, Anne Curtis, Sarah Geronimo, and Kim Chiu.

The list was based on the stars’ “combined social media reach and engagement,” as well as their “recent work, impact and advocacy, brand endorsements and business endeavors, and their recognition profile on a local, regional and global level.”

“Kini-claim ko lagi: Sisikat itong brand na ‘to internationally! Isusuot ‘to ng mga Kardashians! Kini-claim ko nang kini-claim,” Vice Ganda said.

The Kardashian reality TV stars — including beauty moguls Kim Kardashian-West and Kylie Jenner — are widely seen as among, if not the most, influential personalities on social media globally.

In what’s been dubbed as the “Kardashian effect” by fashion pages, the sisters’ individual styles would impact trends, and their sporting of an item from a brand would always boost its sales. Surely, a Jenner donning a Viceral would similarly draw attention to the aspiring designer’s creations.

“It’s not bad to still have very big dreams, amazing dreams at this very moment, kahit ano’ng edad mo pa,” Vice Ganda said. “Kasi, 44 na ako, e. Pero hindi ako nauubusan ng ganoon kalalaki at eksaheradang mga pangarap.”

