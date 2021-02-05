Indonesian, Chinese, Greek indie labels to release Cinema Lumiere's debut EP

Cinema Lumiere

MANILA -- This is music that you must listen to in this time of pandemic. Its wistful boy-girl harmonies set to jingle-jangle guitar pop evoke bicycle rides in the countryside.

Lend your ears to the pop music alchemists Cinema Lumiere who are releasing their first extended play single this February from a joint production by indie labels from Indonesia (Shiny Happy Records), China (Boring Productions), Greece (Mellotron Recordings), and the Philippines (Catshelf Records).

The 10-inch lathe cut EP takes its name from the track, “Will You Catch Me,” with its album design deliberately showing the ring wear of vinyl.

“This is our love letter to Sarah Records,” quipped drummer Manny Gallo who designed the package. “We just love that jangly guitar-pop sound that the English label produced.”

Sarah Records was famously based out of the unlikely place of Bristol, England, from 1987-1995 by Matt Haynes and Clare Wadd, who both put out records by noted acts The Field Mice, Heavenly, The Hit Parade, Boyracer, Brighter, and Blueboy among many others.

Sarah Records made a huge statement in 1995 when they deliberately shut down their label after putting out their 100th release, a compilation album, "There and Back Again Lane."

The four songs that make up the EP -- “Love,” “London Tears,” “Will You Catch Me,” and Dreamcatcher” -- were written and sung by Xavier Emas who recently migrated to Canada.

Cinema Lumiere is now a four-piece band with guitarist Jon Tamayo now handling lead vocals along with bassist Sue Torrejon, Tan Evangelista on guitars, and Gallo on drums.

“The original plan was to record a full album,” bared Tamayo. “But when we learned that Xavier was leaving, we prioritized those songs because it represents an era of the band.”

Even if the songs harken back to a bygone era, Cinema Lumiere’s songs sparkle and shine more so in this pandemic and a musical climate so different from Sarah Records’ '90s heyday. Thus, they stand out.

“Even without Xavier, we have enough songs written from the past few years to fill up a full-length album,” clarified Tamayo. “A lot of us write songs as well.”

“We’re excited about this release given the label and the bands we were inspired by,” added Torrejon.

“Of all the bands I have been with, this is the only one where we’ve gone to a level where we will have our music out on both vinyl and cassette (there is a limited version of it on tape). So it is exciting and I feel that we’re well on our way to following our musical heroes.”

Cinema Lumiere’s “Will You Catch Me” will sell for P950. Inquiries can be made through their Facebook page.

