'Fame or riches?' Kylie Verzosa answers questions from fans in first vlog

MANILA -- Kylie Versoza has officially joined the Philippines' growing list of celebrity vloggers as she released a Q&A video on her YouTube channel on Thursday.

Wearing a colorful sweater, the former Miss International answered questions sent by fans through Instagram, sharing details about her preferences and quirks in the process.

She also answered pageant-type questions, such as the time she was asked to choose between fame and riches.

"I think riches kasi you can do a lot with riches. You can help other people with riches," she said.

Verzosa also opened up about moments in her childhood, revealing that she used to feel "anxious" about winning -- quite the opposite of the go-getter that impressed Filipinos and the rest of the world in the Miss International 2016 pageant.

"Magaling pala akong tumakbo, track and field. Pero sobrang shy ko noong grade school, ayoko talagang manalo for some reason kasi ayoko 'yung atensyon," she recalled. "So alam ko na first place ako pero kapag nakikita ko na nauuna na ako, umaatras ako para may isang mauna. Para hindi ako 'yung nasa spotlight. Naa-anxious kasi ako."

And while she now feels more comfortable about being in the spotlight, Verzosa admitted that she still feels nervous about performing, saying that she could not even sing her favorite song.

"Guys, hindi talaga ako pang-'ASAP,'" she said, referring to the ABS-CBN musical variety show. "Promise, kapag sinasabihan ako na mag-a-'ASAP' ako, kinakabahan ako ng isang linggo."

Verzosa, who is currently in a relationship with actor Jake Cuenca, also looked back on her "rebellious" moment as a child, which she also considers her "most embarrassing" experience with her parents.

"Feeling ko 'yung worst is gusto kong kitain 'yung boyfriend ko. So tiningnan ko 'yung veranda ko, sabi ko, 'Matatalon ko ba 'to?' Ayun, natalon ko siya, sumakit 'yung legs ko. Pero nahuli ako noong yaya namin, tinawagan niya 'yung parents ko. Tapos andoon ako sa kotse ng boyfriend ko. Tapos nakita ko 'yung yaya... Hindi ako nakatakas," she said.

"Probably 'yun na rin 'yung most embarrassing moment ko with my parents. Actually marami, pero na-ground ako ng ilang months," she added.

When asked about what she finds attractive about someone, Verzosa replied: "Kapag matalino sila, kapag they have a good sense of humor, kapag nakakausap ko sila nang maayos. Gusto ko kasi 'yung marami kayong napapag-usapan so medyo intellectual. And 'yung maaalagaan ka nila."

As to the advice she can give to "girls who doubt themselves," the beauty queen-turned actress said: "Don't compare yourself to others. You have your own journey so just try to focus on you, not on other people. That won't do anything. So the best of what you can do is to keep on improving yourself mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually so that you become a better person."

"Your worth is not defined by the things you do or the likes you get. It's what you do with your life, how you contribute to society, how you help other people, how you spend time with other people, how you love," she ended.

