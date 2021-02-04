Adorbs! Nico Bolzico shares baby Thylane’s ‘full vocabulary’ after talking to her in 4 languages

MANILA — Like most parents to newborns, Nico Bolzico has been chronicling every milestone of his daughter Thylane, including her developing a “full vocabulary” as the result of a household with four languages.

In his latest update about “TiliBolz,” Bolzico shared on Instagram a video compiling Thylane uttering what appears to be her favorite expression — “Wow.”

Bolzico captioned the video, in jest: “Science: ‘Talking many languages simultaneously to your baby will expand her vocabulary.’

“#Tilibolz full vocabulary after talking to her in English, Tagalog, French and Spanish for a year.”

Bolzico is Argentine, while his wife, Solenn Heussaff, is French-Filipino. Their family is based in Manila.

Bolzico’s #TiliBolz updates have been a staple on his social media pages, and has been a source of wholesome entertainment for his followers.

While most include playful anecdotes, Bolzico does also share heartfelt moments with his daughter. Check out some of his memorable posts below:





