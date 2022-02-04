Will Smith's memoir 'Will' sells 1 million copies

"Will," the memoir of Hollywood actor Will Smith, has sold 1 million copies.

On Instagram, Smith uploaded a video to thank all those who supported and bought his book.

"I just finished training and literally just found out 'Will' is at 1 million copies sold. No. 1 New York Times bestseller. One million copies sold. All thanks to you all. So thank you," Smith said in the video.

In the video, Smith also shared photos of those who have a copy of his book including host Oprah Winfrey, who described "Will" as "the best memoir" she has ever read.

Apart from the book, Smith is also reaping critical acclaim for his performance in the biopic "King Richard," where he plays the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

In a social media post last June, Smith said that his book is "a labor of love."

"I know this is weird, this is weird but this is my book. It's been a labor of love. I'd been working on it for the past two years and it's finally ready," Smith said.

In "Will," Smith opens up about his life from his troubled childhood, his life as rap star and being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

"Wil" was written with the help of author Mark Manson, who wrote the best-seller "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck".