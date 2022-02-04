Solidaridad book shop is 57 years old this June and going strong. Photo courtesy of Solidaridad

MANILA -- The 57-year-old legendary Solidaridad book shop on Padre Faura Street in Ermita, Manila, is here to stay.

‘Yes, we are committed to continue the legacy,” Evelina Jose confirmed to ABS-CBN News in a recent phone interview.

Evelina is the second child of the late National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose, who died peacefully in his sleep last January 6 at 97.

“Nothing has changed though we’re planning to make some improvements like the accessibility of the book shop,” she added, referring to Solidaridad’s online presence.

Though it has a Facebook page where readers are updated on the bestselling titles and where they can order books, Jose said a website could add more visibility worldwide. Besides an updated catalogue of available books and publications, part of the plan is to include photos of literary gatherings in the bookshop, casual visits of friends, more info on the late National Artist and other interesting trivia.

Her mother Tessie used to manage the daily operations but in the past couple of years, Evelina said “she’s slowly moving away from the book shop.” Her older brother Antonio or Tonet, the oldest of the seven Jose children, has been tasked to take over the administrative duties.

“Besides, our mother is now 92 years old already. She prefers to stay home,” she said.

For friends who have been visiting the book shop, it’s common knowledge that Tessie had been a regular companion to Manong Frankie, as he was fondly called. They were inseparable until his dying days.

National Artist for Literature and Solidaridad owner F. Sionil Jose shares a light moment with actors Christian Bables (middle) and Nanding Josef. Photo taken in 2019, courtesy of Solidaridad Bookshop

The book shop’s ever loyal office staff Cesar Quinagan will still be the daily go-to guy. “I remember he’s been with us since he was a little boy,” said Evelina.

Quinagan told ABS-CBN News he has been working at Solidaridad for almost 30 years.

The book shop has been a cultural and historical landmark in Manila since it opened five-and-a-half decades ago.

In a Financial Times article published on December 27, 2021, titled “The Most Brilliant Bookshops In The World,” Solidaridad is ranked with City Lights in San Francisco, Libreria in London, Three Lives & Company in New York City, among others.

To quote: “This is a bookshop on the frontier of the literary world. It’s one of the only independent booksellers in the Philippines and it takes its duties seriously. Always well-stocked and up-to-date with English language books, with knowledgeable staff and a proper bookshop atmosphere.”

Quinagan said the book shop has always been open, except for the first few months when a lockdown was imposed on March 15, 2020. “We opened in May that year, I think, though with shortened hours. But since last year, we’ve been back to our regular hours.”

Solidaridad was used as a location for the 2019 film 'Us, At The End Of The Year.' Photo shows lead stars Emmanuelle Vera and Nicco Manalo, courtesy of Solidaridad

Solidaridad is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday to Saturday.

