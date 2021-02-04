Why Divine Lee remains a staunch ally of the LGBT community

MANILA -- Her salad days are apparently over. Now 36 and happily married to Cebu retail magnate Blake Go, socialite vlogger Divine Lee is now settled quietly with her family in the Queen City of the South.

With two kids, ages two and one, the ever-ebullient Lee, whose life was previously on the fast lane, has considerably mellowed.

“Hello, I’m back-la,” Lee said in a familiar greeting, instantly laughing and still talking a mile-a-minute.

Lee has been known to staunchly support LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) rights then and until now. She brags to be an LGBT ally even after she became a mom and is now in a different part of her life.

“At one point, I was the only straight member of Ladlad,” Lee proudly told ABS-CBN News, referring to the human rights LGBT group. “I made a speech on why are we still fighting for equal rights. I think nasa YouTube pa ‘yung speech.

“I would always speak sa mga forum. Dapat nga hindi na pinaglalaban ‘yan. Hindi na dapat topic ‘yan or issue. Dapat binibigay na ‘yan. Discrimination is not just happening to the LGBT, it’s happening to everyone.”

Yet, Lee laments the LGBT continues to fight for their rights to this day. “Why are we still fighting for it?,” she reiterated. “We continue to fight for it kasi hindi nga binibigay ng tama sa mga tao who deserve it.”

Although she admits she is still is learning about the gay community, she is strongly joining their every cause. “I am not one [gay], but I am an ally,” Lee asserted. “Sa akin simple. Makita ko ang isang friend ko sa ‘Becky Nights’ nahihirapan kumuha ng trabaho, dahil gay siya pero napakagaling. He’s the best in his craft.

“Ang dami ko ng beses nakipag-away sa bar or sa restaurants because ayaw papasukin ang mga kabigan ko dahil may kulay ang buhok. I see it happening every day. Yuyuko na lang sila. Lilipat na lang ng restaurant or bar.”

It pains Lee that her gay friends still continue to get discriminated.

“That saddens me,” she sighed. “Hindi dapat ganoon. They just tend to always accept the discrimination being done to them.

“I’m friends with so many gay guys. Ilan lang ang kaibigan kong babae. Lahat ng kaibigan ko, bakla. I will always be an ally, kahit na I’m married now at nanay na ako. My kid can be who she or he wants to be and Mommy will love him the same.”

Up to this day, Lee confessed, “Baklang-bakla pa rin ako. Hindi mo siya matatanggal sa akin. My husband is more on the serious side. So natatawa na lang siya sa akin. When I can’t put a border to being a mom, when I talk to Baz, I tell him, 'Nakakaloka ka talaga, Baz.'

“Motherhood did not change my being ‘gay.’ It amplified it even more. Now, I’m a mother, you want your kids to be active in a better world. You work 24 hours when you’re a mother.

“The more I became active to LGBT causes even now that I’m a mother. Now, with all those things sa arts, sa movies, we see things getting acceptance. We see things moving forward.”

MARRIED LIFE

Lee insisted she was never away from the public eye. Although back in 2015, she opted to finish her Masters in Business at the Durham University in London. She saw Go, who was her classmate in college at the Ateneo de Manila University.

“Sa totoo naman, parang hindi naman ako nawala,” Lee said. “Dahil iba na talaga ang format ngayon. May social media na. Kahit hindi ka na talaga nagso-show, nakikita ka pa rin ng tao. Technically, nandito lang ako.”

After she tied the knot with Go in 2017 at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Lee is now ready to be more active and busier again. She sought the help of Viva Artists Agency (VAA), to assist her in the endorsement deals that she, her children and her family has been getting lately.

“My schedule before when I was still single is so different from what I do now,” Lee asserted. “May 9-5 job ako now, because I have businesses. I have online shows. It’s something that I love to do and I know Viva will help me na ayusin ang path ko sa showbiz.”

She started working with Viva for content, when she was still doing her vlog, “Becky Nights.” She saw for herself how Viva would take care of its talents. “Ang tagal ko ng freelance, that’s why I signed up a management contract with Viva,” Lee said.

She has been blessed with two children. Her two-year-old son, Basquiat Delfin, whom they fondly call “Baz,” was named after her favorite French painter. Her daughter, who turned one year old last October, is named Blanca Dietrich

“Quota na sana, but I want another one,” Lee said. “I married a Cebuano. Now that it’s pandemic, we’re all based in Cebu. Before, we would go back and forth, because my husband is into the grocery business and department store. He has an office in Manila.”

IVF BABIES

Lee disclosed both her children are products of IVF (in vitro fertilization), the scientific process of fertilization outside the woman’s body.

“I was 26 when Korina [Sanchez] told me, Why don’t you freeze your eggs, since you’re so high on life?’,” Lee disclosed.

“I’m pretty close to Korina. At that time, it was taboo to freeze your eggs. But I did it. My titas were saying, ‘Ano ba ‘yan! Nagsayang pa ng pera. Wala ka bang balak mag-asawa?”

Lee didn’t feel pressured to get married right away, despite the constant prodding of her aunts.

“I got married at 35,” Lee said. “Medyo late na ‘yun. But thanks to Korina, who taught me how to freeze my eggs. Ang tagal ko din gumigimik because I had no problem having kids.

“There was no pressure that I had to get married right away or get pregnant right away. The month of our wedding was also the same month I had them put in [my son] Baz. Wala akong waiting point. I didn’t have a problem trying to conceive or having children. Both my children are IVF kids.”

TESTING POSITIVE

It was an “emotional rollercoaster” for Lee when she and her husband were affected with the COVID-19 virus last July. “The week before that, my uncle died, followed by my aunt,” she disclosed. “Mag-asawa sila and both of them died because of COVID. So the fear of what will happen to my children. You were faced with that.

“OC [obsessive compulsive] na ako before. With COVID, you were facing death up close. I was in isolation, so wala akong ginagawa kung hindi ma-stress. Then you hear the kids. You appreciate more and expect less.

“The simple things of being able to breathe. Sabi nga ng asawa ko, the things that you merely take for granted, like ‘yung huminga ka becomes so meaningful to you.”

She was more worried about her kids while she was in isolation.

“Before this pandemic, when I had work in Manila, I fly in the morning and come home at night,” Lee disclosed. “I’m that kind of mom na kailangan ko talagang matulog katabi ang mga anak ko. So just imagine when I had COVID, 14 days that I wasn’t able to join them.”

“We don’t go out. Si Baz is only two years old, Blanca is one. If they felt something, they wouldn’t get to tell me right away. The yayas don’t take their day off. My husband had a sore throat.

“First day pa lang, I told him, ‘Magkulong tayo. Pa-home service na tayo ng PCR [polymerase chain reaction]. My husband and I turned out to be both positive. So nag-lockdown na kami agad sa room. Nag isolate kami. Hindi na namin hinawakan ang mga bata.

“I took care of my husband. My husband was sent to the hospital immediately. Ako, I didn’t feel anything. Asymptomatic ako. I was one of those lucky ones. But I constantly worried about my husband. Will he be okay. Will I be okay? Every day, I was praying na sana hindi tumuloy.”

Her isolation turned out to be “the longest 14 days of my life.” She could hear her children outside. “My two-year-old, toddler na siya. He knows that I’m just inside the room and he would bang the door, but I couldn’t open it. That was mental torture for me.

“I’m still thankful that our sickness was very mild. ‘Yung iba, nahirapan at na-intubate. We were still lucky. God is good all the time.

“When the lockdown happened, we were in Cebu. So hindi na kami nag-travel because it’s hard to travel with kids. The last time the whole family was in Manila was in Christmas 2019.”

The lockdown taught Lee a lot of important things that she realized.

“Mahilig ako sa fashion,” she admitted. “The beautiful and branded bags, you don’t need a lot of things. The basic things that you need are there.

“Your family is there. Kumakain kayo. May kuryente kayo. You learned what life is really about after your COVID-19 experience. You get to appreciate things.

“You appreciate what really matters. I don’t get easily stressed. Kung may problema, ano ba ang solution? If you don’t arrive at any solution today, okay, pag-isipan ko ulit bukas ‘yan.”

Being a mom is a totally different adventure for Lee. “I like talking about it,” she said. “There’s just no manual about it. With the social media now, you get to communicate. Now it’s a two-way lane. Now the kids are part of it.”

ENDORSEMENT DEALS

Her adorable children have been getting endorsements deals. To date, the kids were tapped to endorse Johnson’s, Pampers and Gerber. They are the youngest addition to Viva’s roster of artists.

“Dati kasi, freelance lang ako,” Lee said. “Now, I need a professional management to tell me what is okay or not okay for my kids. My kids are also under the management of Viva. Pero hindi talaga ako stage mom or tiger mom.

“I know Veronique [Del Rosario] since bata pa ako. I know that she’s gonna take good care of the kids and make sure na tama ang contracts nila. I want to make sure there’s a professional management behind them.”

Advertisers usually get Lee, her husband and their children for endorsement. “When it comes to work, I really like it na nandoon ako. I like the idea that I’m there. Kahit minsan hindi ako kasali, sila lang. It’s good that we’re all together, when they get us as a family. It’s nice.

“I always love it when we work all together. Package deal na kami. For the past two years, sometimes, they just get only Baz, sometimes si Blanca lang, sometimes ako lang. We also do individual projects. Mas masaya talaga if we’re all together.

“You can see in our commercials, very natural ang kids. Hindi nangyari sa akin ‘yun. I was really honest on social media. For me, motherhood is a learning thing. It wasn’t like how I pictured it to be. As the kids grow, I also grow as a mom with them.”

Lee shared that her husband is always very supportive in anything that she wants to do. “Nowadays, with so many things happening, problems sa children because of mental health. This pandemic, it’s nice to show people that you know your family values. Masarap na we represent a portion of that and they see us all together.”

Lee talks to her kids in Tagalog, so they understand Tagalog. “My husband and the yayas, they talk in Bisaya. Sometimes, you will hear my son, ‘Aguy, my paa hurts.’ I want them to learn Tagalog.

“I also talk to them in English. Then they understand Bisaya. My husband speaks Chinese, so eventually, my kids will also learn how to speak Chinese. Kahit saan mo sila ibato, okay sila.”

ONLINE BASHING

With the call-out culture on social media getting really more intense lately, Lee insists she is strongly aware about it.

“I started with podcast a long time ago, so sanay na akong ma-bash,” she explained. “Isa kami sa pinaka-una and we did it for five years. Sanay na akong ma-bash.

“Being a mom, bawal na bang magkamali ang tao? Bawal na bang mag-sorry? My children, they’re not perfect. I know somewhere along the way, they are going to make some mistakes.

“Kung bashing, parang sanay naman ako diyan. But I make it a point to apologize if I did something wrong. Hindi ako takot at hindi ako nahihiyang mag-sorry at maging mali kung may nasaktan ako. Hindi ako perfect.”

Previously, Lee admitted she probably ate controversy for breakfast. “I was crazy before. Controversial yes. But it was never with the intention. It just lands on my lap. Pero hindi rin naman ako ever nag-santo-santohan. Hindi ako parang santa na sobrang bait ako. I was a risk-taker before.”

Yet, Lee came to a point where she opted to shun anything controversial. “Nag-lie low ako because I wanted to concentrate on myself,” she said. “I wanted to finish my masters. That was my original plan.

“Nagulo lang because gimikera ako. Ang hilig kong lumabas. I had my share of fun, so I told myself, ‘Tapusin mo na ang talagang plano mo.’ I realy have high expectation of myself.”

DAILY SCHEDULE

Even now that she is a mom, Lee shuttles between Cebu and Manila because of her businesses. “Hindi nawala ang love ko sa fashion,” she confessed. “I have a baby store, a fashion store that sells home goods.”

“When I wake up in the morning, it was different before COVID. Now, when I wake up, I have to home-school the kids.

“I check in with my staff at 9, then I homeschool the kids at 10. Then, my husband and I eat breakfast together. Sometimes, he goes to the office, sometimes he stays at home.

“After lunch is a one-hour playtime with kids. While doing that, I don’t use my cellphone. I don’t talk to anyone else or do anything else. Then they go to nap. When they do, that’s when I go back to all my work. I tape for two shows. That’s a typical day in the house.”

Dinner is usually at 6 p.m., then she devotes another uninterrupted time to her kids. “Then they sleep in my room They sleep individually and get transferred to their rooms.”

Lee confessed she is not strict with her kids. “They learn more through fun activities,” she said. “Si Baz, if he doesn’t want anymore, I don’t force anything to him. I try to incorporate other things. Okay lang. The girl, she always wants storybook. I really adjust with the kids.

“‘Yung masters ko and honors ko, hindi ko magamit sa kids. What helps me here, very childlike talaga ako. Even when I got older, magulo pa rin ako. Palabiro ako. I was never a serious person. Kaya kong makipag habulan sa mga bata, hindi ako nahihiya. Baz is learning through that.”

CHANGE

Her biggest discovery is that 24 hours are not enough when you’re a mom. “Buti na lang mahilig akong gumimik dati. Wala pala talagang tulugan ito. When I was pregnant with Baz, they were always telling me, matulog ka na. Hindi ka na makakatulog ulit.”

Being a mom really changed Lee. “When I was single, I was always fearless about life. I would take risks. Now that you’re a mom, you don’t just think about the end of your life. But even after the end of your life, you are planning for your kids, making sure that the kids are okay, they grow up to be good people.

“You have a really, really big responsibility. That was the part that changed me when it comes to motherhood. I matured because of that. I have two people that became my responsibility. I’m now responsible for two lives.”

It amazes Lee how some things that couldn’t be done previously before is now possible. “There are things na naging short cut now. We could do teleconference. Before, I would really fly out of Cebu for meetings.

“Now, I appreciate my time at home because even if I work, I don’t miss any milestone with them. I get to see everything. Baz’s first step, I wasn’t there. I was in Manila. I had work. Now, I don’t miss everything because I’m with them every day.

“When you’re younger, you thought you knew everything, di ba? I believe I did a lot of bad things. I said a lot of things that were not right. I got into a little mischief and a little trouble. But I think all those things they helped me as a mom. You grow, you realize, you develop.”

