New app connects customers to salons, spas, skin care clinics

MANILA -- A new app is connecting customers to salons, spas, and skin care clinics, taking a cue from food delivery services and online shopping platforms.

Named after the Greek word for life, Zoi Lifestyle App lets users book appointments and make cashless transactions with its growing network of merchants.

Founder and CEO Patrick Victoria said the service is initially available in Metro Manila, but they are planning to get more partners from different parts of the country.

Part of Zoi's current lineup are Cut by Encarnacion, Danna's Beauty Salon and Spa, Skinnovate Skin Care, Salon De Laurel, Royal Aesthetics, Lush and Luxe Nail Lounge, and Dr. Claudine Ramos Dermatology.



"You can order food very fast. You just do a few taps, choose your favorite restaurant, tapos andiyan na agad si kuya rider. Online shopping has also increased dramatically, because we have an app for that. So why not put that same concept with self-care? Self-care is also important," he said during a recent virtual briefing with members of the media.

"Why not put that concept into the beauty and wellness industry? Other industries have advanced towards the digital platform already... Pero beauty and wellness, andoon pa rin sila sa traditional way," he continued. "The traditional way for booking appointments kasi is phone calls, text messaging... Ang role ni Zoi is to help them move forward in the digital age."

According to Victoria, Zoi also aims to give businesses under the beauty and wellness industry "a bigger reach" and "convenience in booking through a few taps."

Once the payment is done in the app, users only need to show their confirmation message to their preferred branch, minimizing contact.

"Wala ka nang dadalhing cash since you're already paid whenever you receive the confirmation. You just go to the date and branch that you chose," Victoria said. "When you go there, you just have your service, and you're done. You just show the branch your confirmation."

"Currently we cater to credit cards and debit cards, but we're exploring other payment portals to extend our services," he added.

Businesses can register as a merchant at Zoi for free. Victoria said their partners get full payment for their services, as the app earns from an additional 12% service fee to users.

"Technically, walang nawawala sa partners namin. We just help them get more customers, and we have this 12% add-on," he explained.

When asked if they are also accommodating home service requests, Victoria said they have initially considered it but have yet to fully implement the idea.

"Naisip namin na if ever we do home service, ang magiging way namin with that is we will have authorized riders that would bring the staff to the customers... Upon checking kasi with some of the partners, they declined to have home service. So that feature can be implemented but not anytime soon," he said.

"We're still looking for the demand for home service kasi may hindrances pa," he went on. "If we launch that, definitely we would be focusing on security talaga... There can be bad people that could pretend to be an authorized Zoi staff na papasok sa bahay niyo pero hindi pala."

"That feature is not yet finalized, wala pa kaming timeline for that... We want to minimize security issues for that."

The Zoi app is available for download on Google Play, and through the web, with plans for an iOS version set in the first quarter of 2021.

