Macallan ends numbered whisky editions with No. 6

MANILA -- Premium Scottish whisky brand Macallan recently launched the Edition No. 6, the latest and final addition to its limited numbered series.

The Macallan numbered editions are limited-release whisky expressions that highlight specific aspects of the whisky production such as cask selection, and its new distillery.

Macallan has collaborated with the likes of Spanish restaurateurs the Roca Brothers for flavor, master perfumer Roja Dove for nose and aroma, and even Pantone for color.

The No. 6 is Macallan’s tribute to nature. It has chosen a cool blue label as tribute to the main inspiration behind the bottle, the river Spey which flows by its new distillery.

Inspiration for the No. 6 include Macallan’s own ghillie, Robert Mitchell, who watches over a portion of the river; Hardy, the world’s most renowned fly-fishing brand; and The Atlantic Salmon Trust.

Macallan whisky maker Steven Bremner created the No. 6 by choosing five cask styles that resulted in a multifaceted whisky.

Macallans are prime examples of Speyside whiskies characterized by their sweet fruity notes. The No. 6 is no exception.

Macallan’s own Philippine brand ambassador Hans Eckstein led a select group of whisky aficionados through a virtual tasting of Edition No. 6.

The new bottle has a pleasant nose with wafts of brown sugar, vanilla, and woody spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. A sip shows off semi-sweet notes of oak, plum, oranges, toffee, more of the woody spices, and a hint of Christmas cake. The finish is fruity, creamy with hints of chocolate and toasted oats. It has a slightly higher alcohol content of 48.6%.

Eckstein recommends pairing the No. 6 with something lighter on the palate like uni or smoked abalone, or as a dessert whisky with salted caramel.

As the Edition No. 6 is the last of the numbered editions, Macallan is developing a variety of exciting new expressions that will be introduced in the future. For now, the Edition No. 6 has given the single malt community a sweet finish to honor Macallan’s mastery over whisky.

The Macallan Edition No.6 is now available at your favorite online and brick and mortar whisky resellers.

