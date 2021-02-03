Jesse Robredo ‘legacy’ turns up in daughter’s textbook in US

MANILA—It was a family reunion of sorts when late interior secretary Jesse Robredo was mentioned in an economics textbook being used by his daughter, Jillian.

On Wednesday, Vice-President Leni Robredo shared on Facebook that her husband's policy as mayor of Naga City was mentioned in their daughter's textbook.

"This morning, when I woke up, I saw Jillian’s messages in our family thread. She is back in school thousands of miles away. The text is too small but she was telling us that her Papa was mentioned in her Development Economics textbook," the Vice President wrote.

In the screen grab that she posted, Jillian, currently studying at New York University on a scholarship, was telling her family that it was her classmate who told her about it.

The text talked about Robredo's policy of participatory governance during his term as mayor.

"Again it reminded me this morning about Jesse’s legacy to us -a good name and the lesson that good governance and good politics are possible," the Vice President wrote.

Jesse Robredo, who served as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government from 2010 until his death in 2012, served as mayor of Naga City from 1988 to 1998, and again from 2001 to 2010.

