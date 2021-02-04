Happening this weekend: Palacio de Memoria's flea market for art enthusiasts

MANILA -- Art lovers and enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as Palacio de Memoria holds a two-day event inspired by European flea markets.

Set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 6 and 7, the flea market will feature art, antiques, and other precious keepsakes from around the world.

Its main highlight is the Antiques Fair, which features items from Gallery of Prints, Archivo 1984, Galeria Lienzo, the private collection of Edd Fuentes, Rue Angelique, and Vidro.

Connoisseur Talks will be held at 11 a.m. on February 6, with life-long patron of the arts Dr. Jaime Laya sharing his knowledge and expertise during the discussion.

There will also be a cognac master class and open bar by Remy Martin (February 6 and 7, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.), an exclusive menu and demo by Cibo di Marghi (February 7, 11 a.m.), and a Cigar Night (February 7, 5 p.m. onwards) featuring Tabacalera Incorporada.

In a statement, Palacio de Memoria assured that it will implement health and safety protocols during the two-day event.

The flea market is open to the public, but attendees need to register via e-mail (john@casadememoria.com).

Palacio de Memoria is located at 95 Roxas Boulevard, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City. More details are available on its website and social media pages.

