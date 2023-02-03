Search is on for Miss Philippines Earth 2023 candidates

MANILA -- Miss Philippines Earth has announced its search for a new batch of candidates.

In a Facebook post, organizers said they are now accepting applications for Miss Philippines Earth 2023.

The 23rd edition of the pageant is themed "ME loves 20TREE," placing emphasis on trees and their role in the fight against climate change.

"A nationwide search for the next wave of Beauties for a Cause is now open to a true Filipina who loves and care [for] the environment!" the post read.

The winner of the environment-themed national pageant will represent the Philippines in Miss Earth 2023. She will succeed Jenny Ramp, who finished in the Top 20 last year.

