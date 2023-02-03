Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi (center) with the rest of the winners of the national pageant. Facebook/Miss Universe Philippines



MANILA -- The application deadline for Miss Universe Philippines 2023 has been extended anew.

In a post on the Miss Universe Philippines social media pages, organizers said they are accepting applications until February 14. They earlier set deadlines of January 29 and February 5.

Physical screenings will be done on February 13 and 14, with the final selection to be done on February 15.

"The journey to the crown has only just begun and is still within your reach," the post read.

The winner of the 2023 national pageant will be the Philippines' representative in the next Miss Universe.

She will succeed Celeste Cortesi, who failed to enter the semi-finals of the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States last January.

