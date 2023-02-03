MANILA – Here are some events that are happening this weekend.

ALGODON: THE STORY OF COTTON

Handout

Cotton will take centerstage at Gallery 7 of Pinto Art Museum on February 5, Sunday.

Dubbed "Algodon" (the Spanish word for cotton), the by-invitation-only show will feature the creations of some of Filipino fashion designers Pepito Albert, BARBA, JC Buendia, Tonichi Nocom, and Randy Ortiz.

Bearing their respective signature styles, the designers will demonstrate the beauty, subtlety, and versatility of inabel fabrics made of pure cotton and dipped in organic dyes.

The fashion show, to be directed by Jackie Aquino, will tell the story of the inabel cotton — its agricultural origins, its centrality in the farming and weaving communities in Ilocos, and its eventual triumph on the fashion stage.

MEGAWORLD JOINS TOUR TRAVEL EXPO

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts is offering discounted accommodation vouchers as it joins this year's Tour Travel Expo from February 3 to 5 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila.

Featured properties include Belmont Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Savoy Hotel Mactan, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Belmont Hotel Manila, Savoy Hotel Manila, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Hotel Luck Chinatown, and Twin Lakes Hotel.

PASINAYA OPEN HOUSE FESTIVAL

The Pasinaya Open House Festival, the largest multi-arts festival in the country organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, is back after three years of cancellation and online editions.

This year's event runs from February 3 to 5 in various venues inside the CCP Complex, located along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

The festival highlights the different outdoor venues such as the CCP Front Lawn, Liwasang Kalikasan, Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez and its surroundings, and parade ground of Vicente Sotto Street, among others.

For a suggested donation price of P50, participants may go in and out of the different CCP venues to attend the 30-minute workshops in various art disciplines conducted by leading artists, resource persons and teachers, or watch as many shows, screenings, and activities as they can.

Registration starts at 6:30 a.m., at the Bukaneg side of the Front Lawn and at Vicente Sotto Street.