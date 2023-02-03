CCP president Margie Moran-Floirendo with various equipment for the Main Theater. Handout/Kiko Cabuena

MANILA -- The three-year rehabilitation of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to begin this year, with its programs to continue in different parts of the country.

The over 50-year-old CCP Main Building will undergo a facelift, with the planned redevelopment to involve repairing structural weaknesses and updating building codes, among others.

In a statement, CCP said it will also add facilities to make the building sustainable, gender-responsive, and inclusive for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

"The building has gone through leaks, corrosions, and flooding and other issues from various typhoons and earthquakes over the years. We are also looking at technological and aesthetic upgrades responsive to CCP's future programs and activities, particularly the comfort, safety and overall experience of performers, audiences, employees and other stakeholders," said CCP president Margie Moran-Floirendo,

An initial budget of P900 million has been set for the rehabilitation of the CCP Main Building. It will have two phases -- the improvement of the center's main performance venues, and the repair of facilities such as elevators, lights, and acoustics.

CCP said it will continue operating despite the closure of the main building, and will bring its programs to different parts of the country.

"While we are temporarily closing our home, our commitment to fulfill our duties will even be intensified,” Floirendo said.