Gretchen Barretto’s anniversary montage for her partner of 28 years, Tonyboy Cojuangco, includes an old family photo that includes their only child, Dominique. Instagram: @gretchen_barretto

MANILA — Former actress and socialite Gretchen Barretto marked her 28th year with her partner, businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco, with a sentimental montage on Thursday.

Barretto shared the nearly two-minute video, set to a cover of “Only You,” through Instagram.

The montage includes photos of their travels, affectionate moments, their daughter Dominique, as well as their pet dogs, among others.

“Our 28th,” Barretto simply captioned the video.

While they have been a couple for nearly three decades, Barretto, by her own declaration, is technically a mistress of Cojuangco.

Cojuangco’s marriage to his first wife, to date, has yet to be annulled.

In 2018, Barretto said she “never denied” being the mistress of her partner, and happily so. She did admit, however, that there was a time when she would get hurt whenever she is called one.

“If you threw that at me five years ago, maglulupasay po ako,” she said, addressing critics. “Halos magpakamatay po ako sa sakit sa aking dibdib ‘pag tinatawag niyo akong kabit.

“But right now, after 23 lovely years with my Tonyboy, you can call me ‘kabit’ and I will tell you, ‘I am happily his kabit. I am happily his mistress.’”

Their decades together have also weathered numerous controversies and intrigues, most recently allegations of romantic ties between Barretto and their business partner Atong Ang, which they both denied.