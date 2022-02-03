Scarlet Snow wishes for a baby brother

MANILA – It seems like Scarlet Snow Belo really wants to be a big sister someday.

Scarlet Snow hinted about this on Instagram as she shared that she recently spent time with Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson’s son Jude.

“Big sister for a day again! I’m getting the hang of this. Mommy? Daddy? I’m still waiting for you know what,” she said before adding the baby boy emoji.

This is not the first time Scarlet Snow asked her parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho for a baby brother.

Last month, the three of them played a game where they would try to shoot a pencil into its holder and whoever is successful will get their wish granted.

At the end of the clip, Scarlet Snow crawled into the holder to make sure the pencil will get in, and said: “I want a baby brother.”

Now 6 years old, Scarlet Snow finished kindergarten last year.

Considered one of the most popular celebrity kids in the country, Scarlet Snow has 5 million followers on her Instagram page, where her parents share updates about her daily activities.