Miss World PH Tracy Perez back in Manila after US trip

MANILA -- Tracy Perez made her first public appearance on Wednesday, more than a month after the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In an intimate huddle, part of which was published online by the local pageant website Qrown Philippines, the Filipina beauty queen admitted that she felt "frustrated" when the Miss World competition was cancelled at the last minute last December 16.

But she was quick to acknowledge that it was something that no one wished for or anticipated.

"My immediate response to it was, of course, I was sad, I was disappointed, I was frustrated. I think it's a normal feeling. And I erased all of it and thought to myself that it is something that I could not really control, so might as well just think of something that I would be doing in the future," she said.

Perez expressed optimism that things will turn out better when she returns to the Miss World stage in Puerto Rico next month as a "fast track" winner.

She pointed out that she went through something similar while competing in the national pageant.

"I thought to myself, it's just like Miss World Philippines all over again. If you guys can remember, it was also cancelled two days before the coronation night, our local pageant here," she said.

She continued: "So it's like the same feeling, the same experience. And if I got through it the first time, I would definitely get through it this time around."

Instead of dwelling on the postponed pageant, Perez opted to push through with her initial plans to spend quality time with her relatives in the United States.

She stayed at Oceanside in California with the sister of her late mother until January 9.

"I'm very close with my titas and titos because ever since my mom passed away 10 years ago, they've been the ones taking care of me and they've sent me to school," she said, adding that this is her first time to go to the US.

Looking back on her trip, Perez said it greatly helped her to "step back and recharge" after her Miss World journey, which she described as "very fulfilling and taxing at the same time."

"I felt like I needed that rest," she said. "I needed that time to really enjoy what the US has in store for me with my family and friends."

Perez is hoping to win the Philippines' second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 70th Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on March 16, after being postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

