MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines has begun looking for its next titleholder.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the organization said it will accept applicants for the 2022 edition of the pageant until February 15.

“Follow the footsteps of your favorite Miss Universe Philippines queens and start a queendom of your own! The application process for the most prestigious pageant in the country is now officially open,” the announcement said.

To qualify, the applicant should be at least 18 and under 28 years old at the time of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. She should also be a Filipino citizen and a Philippine passport holder.

Moreover, she should never have been married and never have been pregnant. The organization did not set any minimum height requirement.

Those interested can download and fill out the form provided and send the accomplished copy to contact@missuniverseph.com.

“The application period will officially close on February 15, 11:59 PM,” the organization said.

Miss Universe Philippines will crown its next set of queens on April 30.

The reigning queens of Miss Universe Philippines are headed by Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.

The rest include Katrina Dimaranan (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021), Victoria Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021), Maureen Wroblewitz (first runner-up), and Steffi Aberasturi (second runner-up).

Whoever succeeds Gomez will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.