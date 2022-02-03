Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez and her predecessor, Rabiya Mateo, recently reunited in Ilocos as judges of a local pageant.

The two were tapped to help pick the winners of Saniata ti Ilocos Sur 2022, which was held on Wednesday, February 2.

On Instagram, Gomez shared a photo of her all glammed up, and another shot with Mateo and Marlon Stockinger, who served as one of the hosts of the pageant.

Gomez made it to the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe held in Israel in December last year.

Mateo, on the other hand, finished in the Top 21 of the 69th edition of the pageant in Florida in May 2021.