WATCH: Trailer for Catriona Gray's web series as NCCA arts ambassador

Screengrab from Facebook.com/NCCAOfficial

MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) on Wednesday gave a first look at its upcoming web series hosted by its arts ambassador, Catriona Gray.

The former Miss Universe stars in "Kultura 101," where she will feature Filipino art, crafts, food, music, and textiles.

The five-episode program will be available on NCCA's and Gray's Facebook pages starting February 20, 2 p.m.

"It's a lighthearted web series where I share my passion for aspects of Filipino culture," Gray said during a press conference.

"This is something that we can share not just with our Filipinos here in the Philippines but also who are abroad, who haven't had the opportunity to come home, those who feel they are away from their families," she added.

Watch the trailer for "Kultura 101" starting at the 37:11 mark in the video below:

This 2021, Gray is marking her second year as an NCCA arts ambassador.

The former beauty queen said she is looking forward to "continuing this journey of celebrating, of sharing, and even strengthening the love of our arts from the Philippines."

Aside from her NCCA stint, Gray is also an ambassador of the "One Town, One Product" campaign of the Department of Trade and Industry.

These came after she drew wide praise for her patriotic wardrobe during her Miss Universe campaign in 2018.

