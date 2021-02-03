This Cebu attraction offers 'underwater dining' for Valentine's Day

Handout

MANILA -- Cebu Ocean Park is offering a different way to celebrate Valentine's Day amid the pandemic.

On February 13 and 14, the marine-themed park will provide an "underwater dining" experience as it transforms its main tank and viewing tunnel area into a restaurant.

Customers get to see sea creatures gliding above and alongside them as they enjoy a five-course meal.

The menu features sustainably sourced lobster, caviar, and wet-aged Certified Angus Beef, as well as vegetarian options.

In a statement, Cebu Ocean Park said a "surprise live mermaid show" will also take place during one of the dinner courses.

The Valentine offer is available at P1,999 nett per person, or P3,998 nett per couple. Those who book by February 7 get couple t-shirts as a take-home gift.

Cebu Ocean Park assured that it enforces hygiene and sanitization protocols, as well as social distancing in the property.

For more details, visit the Cebu Ocean Park website and social media pages.

