Joey de Leon to hold exhibit of paintings he did while on lockdown

MANILA -- Joey de Leon is set to hold an art exhibit at the Finale Art File, the veteran comedian announced on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

Entitled "In the House! (Art... Work From Home)," the exhibit, which opens on February 11 and runs until March 5, will showcase paintings which de Leon created during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Since last year, de Leon has been sharing photos of his quarantine paintings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

Joey de Leon, exhibit, painting, art

Posted at Feb 03 2021 01:48 PM