Family shares schedule of wake, interment of theater stalwart Naty Crame-Rogers

Naty Crame-Rogers. Photo from the Facebook page of Dulaang UP

MANILA -- Friends and relatives of Naty Crame-Rogers have the opportunity to attend the wake and interment of the late theater stalwart, but they have to comply with health and safety protocols given the pandemic.

In a message sent to ABS-CBN News' Mario Dumaual, Crame-Rogers' family said the wake will be held at Funenaria Paz at Araneta Avenue in Quezon City until Friday, February 5.

Viewing hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. except on Friday, which is only until 1 p.m.

Crame-Rogers' family said only 15 people will be accommodated in the room which is disinfected daily, but others may wait for their turn at a bigger lounge outside the venue.

Those aged below 15 years old as well as senior citizens are discouraged to attend the wake and interment, with all visitors requested to disinfect before entering.

Crame-Rogers' remains will leave Funenaria Paz at 1 p.m. on Friday and will be brought to the Manila Memorial Park in Sucat, Parañaque for the interment at 3 p.m.

Best remembered for the iconic movie "Portrait of an Artist as Filipino," Crame-Rogers passed away last Monday, February 1, due to complications of old age. She was 98.

