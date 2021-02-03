Beach as your office? These resorts in Palawan, Boracay are offering 'work and play' packages

Club Paradise Palawan is a private island resort located in Coron. Handout

MANILA -- Two resorts in the Philippines recently introduced "work and play" packages for those who have been longing for a change of scenery amid the pandemic.

Club Paradise Palawan and Discovery Shores Boracay are offering discounted rates for those who will stay with them for seven days or more, starting at P10,800 nett per night and P9,999 nett per night, respectively.

These are inclusive of daily breakfast, airport transfers, and other perks such as a complimentary minibar, a bottle of wine, laundry services, set menus, personalized service, and discounts on food and beverage.

Club Paradise Palawan and Discovery Shores Boracay are owned by Discovery World Corp., which assured in a statement that both resorts are fully equipped to support their customers' digital needs, on top of offering picture-perfect work-from-home backdrops.

Kids can also enjoy beach activities such as swimming and water sports shortly before their online classes start.

More details are available on the websites of Club Paradise Palawan and Discovery Shores Boracay, which also offer assistance to guests on travel requirements for both islands.

