MANILA -- Restaurant aggregator Zomato has quietly ended operations in the Philippines.

Users who clicked on links for restaurants in Metro Manila, Cavite, Cebu, Laguna, and Rizal were surprised to see a goodbye message on the platform.

"It has been a great run but we have, sadly, stopped our operations here!" according to the message, which also announced that Zomato is still available in India and the United Arab Emirates.

It was back in 2020 when Zomato shut down its pro program in the Philippines.

Members of Zomato Pro were given a month to avail of the program's benefits, on top of a "prorated refund."