WATCH: Chiz Escudero asked about alleged marital woes

Courtesy of Heart Evangelista

MANILA — Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero just laughed off the ribbing he received from his colleagues on his marriage during a Senate session.

"Patawarin nalang natin sila dahil hindi nila nalalaman ang kanilang sinasabi," he told ANC's "Headstart" Thursday.

Senators on Wednesday teased the Sorsogon lawmaker of having a "wonderful aura" after spending the holidays abroad with his wife, Heart Evangelista.

"'Yung mga kasamahan ko sa Senado, nangangantiyaw at nang-aalaska lang ang mga 'yan dahil matagal kaming hindi nagkita," he said.

Rumors of the breakup trace back to Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

The pair was eventually seen together for the first time again last New Year's Eve.

Asked about their alleged marital woes, Escudero said, "We face daily challenges whether with family, with marriage, with work or even your own personal health."

He added: "My public life has always been separate from my private life. If I did not speak about my private life before, I will not be breaking that by doing so now."