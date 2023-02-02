LOOK: H.E.R. stuns in new Vogue Philippines cover

Photo from Vogue Philippines.

MANILA -- Filipino-American R&B singer H.E.R. graced the cover of the February issue of Vogue Philippines.

"H.E.R., or Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, continues to rise. Just this year, the young superstar nabbed a role in an Oprah Winfrey-produced movie, shredded the stage alongside Lenny Kravtiz, and toured the world with Coldplay," Vogue Philippines said in the caption.

"Oh, and she also played Belle in the 30th anniversary TV special of the beloved Disney film, leading a star-studded musical cast. The next step?" it added.

H.E.R. expressed her excitement to be on the cover of the magazine and said: "Never thought I would be on the cover of Vogue! The fact that it’s Vogue Philippines means EVERYTHING TO ME (PH) I am so grateful and excited for this next chapter … LOVE YOU ALL!!!!!!!!!!"

Last April, H.E.R. won the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight for You." She was up for 8 nominations.

She now has five Grammys under her belt: Best R&B Performance for "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar, and Best R&B Album for her self-titled album in 2019; Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagine" with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello.

